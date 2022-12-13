Sheriff: Posse, passerby guide lost woman to safety

A woman who got turned around while hiking spent a cold night in an empty cabin, where she was successfully retrieved and then reunited with her vehicle.
The woman, 70, had been hiking in the vicinity of Dave Wood Road, but became disoriented and could not find her way back to where she had parked, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
His office received a 911 call at 7:41 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, from the woman, who reported she was lost and needed help. She described her location: a brown cabin off Dave Wood.
Deputies and the Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse responded to the location near the Spring Creek Rim trailhead, on the cusp of Ouray County, where they located her vehicle.
Searchers then began pinging the woman’s cell phone, narrowing down her location.
As they made their way to the cabin, mountain biker Tom Kavanaugh located the woman and was on the phone as the posse approached; all then made their way to the cabin, Lillard said.
Once taken back to her vehicle and evaluated by Ouray County emergency medical services, the woman drove back to Montrose County.
“She basically was fine, a little bit chilly, but she survived the night, getting into the cabin and being able to avoid freezing to death,” Lillard said. “We’re glad she did that. That is the right thing to do in those kinds of circumstances.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
