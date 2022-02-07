A Paonia man and woman were shot to death in their home on Black Bridge Road and authorities are seeking any and all information about the person or people responsible.
Friends of Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Galleogs, 65, called the Delta County Sheriff’s Office after they hadn’t heard from them for a few days, Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
On Feb. 4, at 11:41 a.m., dispatch took a call about a male who appeared to be dead at the the home. Investigators then found Arnold and Gallegos dead inside the residence east of Paonia. Each had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“It seems like it was an isolated incident,” Taylor said Monday, when the suspected homicides were announced. He said the investigation so far points to the shootings having been a deliberate and targeted act. The public is not thought to be in danger.
“There’s a lot of investigation that still needs to be done. We’re continuing those efforts with the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and other partners,” Taylor said.
The CBI is assisting with agents and forensic specialists.
Anyone with information about the deaths, possible suspects or any relevant information is asked to call the lead detective at 970-874-2005 or, to make an anonymous tip, Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
“The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Arnold and Ms. Gallegos during this difficult time,” the agencies said in announcing the investigation.
