The source of an apparent explosion Monday night has not been determined, agencies that responded to reports said Tuesday.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office responded to several reports of an explosion near Kinikin Heights but, Sheriff Gene Lillard said, found nothing to indicate the source of the sound, which several reported had rattled their windows. “It was extreme,” Lillard said.
Montrose police officers also looked into similar reports but determined the incident likely occurred in the county’s jurisdiction. The officers were also unable to locate a source, command staff said.
