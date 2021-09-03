The application period is now open for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy. The academy starts Wednesday, Oct. 6, and will continue for 12 weeks with a graduation ceremony on Dec. 29.
“The academy offers an inside look into the world of law enforcement and the hard work that deputies and staff perform every day while serving and protecting our community,” said Sgt. Steve Gustin. “Participants will gain knowledge of procedures, policies, and information on supporting agencies including both dispatch and the posse.”
The classes will be held for 12 weeks, every Wednesday, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Training will take place at the MCSO — 1200 N. Grand Ave. — in the conference room.
Applicants must be at least 18 to attend. The comprehensive instruction will cover a wide variety of law enforcement issues each week including the following: Sheriff’s posse, traffic stops, DUI investigation, response to resistance, investigations, crime scene and evidence collection, less lethal, records and civil process, reception, victim services, procurement, peer support, drug investigations, recruitment and hiring, field training program, K9, SWAT, WestCo Dispatch, and detentions.
Applications are available online or in person at the MCSO (1200 N. Grand) during regular business hours. For more information, contact Gustin at 970-252-4023 or sgustin@montrosecounty.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.