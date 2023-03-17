The Delta and Gunnison counties’ sheriff offices, with the Hotchkiss Police Department, continue investigating the death of Hotchkiss resident Omar Merlos, 25, whose body was found near Bear Creek on March 12.

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor in a news release March 17 said the preliminary investigation revealed no evidence of foul play or of an ongoing public safety threat.



