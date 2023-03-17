The Delta and Gunnison counties’ sheriff offices, with the Hotchkiss Police Department, continue investigating the death of Hotchkiss resident Omar Merlos, 25, whose body was found near Bear Creek on March 12.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor in a news release March 17 said the preliminary investigation revealed no evidence of foul play or of an ongoing public safety threat.
Merlos appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Taylor’s news release said, citing evidence collected and autopsy results. Both Taylor and Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie received multiple calls during this past week from citizens worried there could have been foul play.
Merlos was reported overdue and missing on March 11, after he failed to show up for the opening shift at the Short Stop in Hotchkiss that morning. His vehicle was also missing. He had last been seen at his home the night before.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle on March 12, which matched the description of Merlos’ vehicle. Delta deputies found it on Bear Creek Road near Somerset and confirmed it belonged to Merlos. Because it was in Gunnison County, they asked the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and West Elk Search and Rescue to help search for Merlos.
Searchers later found a body near Bear Creek, which Delta County’s coroner later confirmed was Merlos.
“Sheriff Taylor and Sheriff Murdie, along with their staff, wish to extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Merlos’ family and friends during this difficult time,” the news release states.
The agencies remind the public that help is available for those struggling with suicidal thoughts or self-harm.
• Call the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988 to speak with a crisis counselor.
• The AXIS Health System Crisis Center in Montrose can be reached at 970-247-5245.
Both the crisis center and the national hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
• Don’t want to call but need help or someone to talk to? You can text “TALK” to 38255 for the Colorado Crisis Services team or send a text to 911 and an emergency dispatcher will connect you with a mental health professional.
