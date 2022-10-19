In an effort to replace aging infrastructure that keeps public walkways lit, city crews have been working diligently to replace old, dilapidated path lights with new solar-powered units.
Following the installation of solar-powered lighting at Rotary Park and LaRaza Park in 2021, the city’s Parks Division is preparing to place additional units at Taviwach Park later this year and along the middle trails over the next several years.
The integration of solar-powered lights for pedestrian walking paths benefits the environment by lowering energy consumption and reducing the city’s operation and maintenance costs.
In the past, city crews replaced only the top portions of path lights with modern, more efficient LED light fixtures and bulbs. However, these upgrades still utilized the existing poles and underground wiring that were susceptible to deterioration due to exposure to the natural elements.
They were also more vulnerable to vandalism and were expensive to replace, according to Daniel Payne, the parks and special projects superintendent for the City of Montrose.
“The solar lights also give more flexibility for selecting locations for new lights and eliminate the need to trench for power,” Payne said.
“The solar lights are vandal-resistant, are shielded from the dark sky, and have industry-leading warranties. Also, they are all programmable to meet the needs of the area being illuminated and have up to six days of automation.”
Payne said the transition to solar lights eliminates underground wiring, lowers maintenance and energy costs, and benefits the environment.
