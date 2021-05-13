The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform shoulder work on US 550 north of Ridgway next week.
This section of US 550 is located just south of the Montrose County line, mile points 113-116. The four-day road maintenance operation will take place Monday, May 17 through Thursday, May 20 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Motorists will encounter one-lane, alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel. Travelers can expect delays up to 15 minutes. A speed reduction of 40 mph will be in place and drivers should slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone. Motorists are urged to be aware of work crews and heavy equipment.
Highway shoulders are an important part of the roadway system, providing a number of important functions including space for maintenance activities, law enforcement activities or disabled vehicles. Shoulders also provide a safe and stable recovery area for drivers who have left the travel lane. Lastly, road shoulders also provide necessary storm drainage, preventing water from spreading onto the travel lanes.
Regular maintenance of shoulder areas is needed because shoulder material can settle or erode. Maintenance work can involve replacement and rebuilding of lost material, smoothing of ruts, and clearing and removal of weeds and other vegetative growth.
