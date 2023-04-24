A shotgun blast Sunday morning left a Suburban parked on 6355 Road riddled with holes. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking the person or people responsible for the reported drive-by shooting, and are asking for the public’s help.
The Suburban sustained damage to its rear passenger side bumper and rear cargo door on that side, but no one was inside the vehicle and no one in the home where it was parked was injured, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“It was basically a drive-by shooting where somebody drove by and shot the Suburban with what appears to be a shotgun blast to the unoccupied vehicle,” he said.
Investigators had not determined a possible motive for the shooting, which occurred between 6:30 and 7 a.m. April 23, in the 14000 block of 6355 Road, in the Heritage Estates subdivision. (Lillard confirmed the shooting was reported in the 14000 block of the road, based on his actual incident report, although initial dispatches listed the 13000 block.)
Video from the time of the shooting shows a Ford Escape and a Nissan passenger car traveling nearby when gunfire is audible on the recording, Lillard said.
His investigators are working to identify and speak with the occupants of those vehicles, video stills of which can be found on the MCSO or Crime Stoppers’ Facebook pages. The people who were in the vehicles have not been identified as suspects and have not been charged with a crime.
Lillard urges anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. People can call dispatch at 970-249-9110.
To make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 970-249-8585. Crime Stoppers reports also can be made via the mobile app, P3Tips, or online at P3tips.com. All three of these options are fully anonymous and if a tip received through Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers’ governing board may approve a cash award to the tipster, which is also paid anonymously through a local bank.
“It’s very concerning to us,” Lillard said of the shooting. “It doesn’t happen a lot in our county. When it does, it becomes a great concern to wonder why somebody would go to this kind of extreme of doing this. We don’t know a whole lot about what the motive would have been at this time.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
