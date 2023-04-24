A shotgun blast Sunday morning left a Suburban parked on 6355 Road riddled with holes. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers are seeking the person or people responsible for the reported drive-by shooting, and are asking for the public’s help.

The Suburban sustained damage to its rear passenger side bumper and rear cargo door on that side, but no one was inside the vehicle and no one in the home where it was parked was injured, Sheriff Gene Lillard said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

