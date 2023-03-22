Not often does a school host an event that many parents and attendees remember participating in when they were in elementary school, but that was the case Tuesday, when the Fourth Grade Showcase returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
The showcase, "We Believe in 2023," launched for its 39th year, featuring students from Oak Grove, Pomona and Johnson elementaries, who opened the showcase the evening of March 21 with a contagious energy.
The fourth graders introduced themselves and their fellow students to a crowd that filled up more than half of the seats at Montrose High School's Lloyd McMillan Gym. Cheers rang out when one young speaker noted how many years the showcase has been running and, when audience members were asked to stand if they had been part of the showcase when in fourth grade, people of all ages rose to their feet with smiles.
The showcase started with all three schools dancing to Kidz Bop’s version of “Uptown Funk,” followed by solo games and performances from each of the schools.
This year’s showcase aims to inspire students and their families to stay active, while having fun and bonding.
The showcase’s second half begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, again at the Lloyd McMillan Gym. This half features students from Cottonwood, Northside and Olathe elementary schools.
