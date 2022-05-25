The Simms Fire was reported 100% contained Wednesday, May 25, and was turned over to a U.S. Forest Service Type 3 incident management team. It was contained at 313 acres.
The fire, which erupted 15 miles southwest of Montrose in Ouray County on May 19, burned a home, an RV and an outbuilding. One companion animal, a cat, reportedly had to be euthanized due to fire injuries.
The fire prompted several initial evacuations, as well as public outcry from those who suspect a May 16 controlled burn set by the Forest Service is to blame.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters continued on Wednesday to mop up and patrol to ensure that containment lines will hold. A drone detected interior heat still within the fire. Firefighters will focus on mopping up in maintain containment. Patrols and gridding will continue to ensure threats to the fire line are mitigated.
The Type 3 team is keeping in its operational organization hand crews, engines, water tenders, heavy equipment, and an ambulance. Other area resources are available as needed.
Wildcat Canyon and T & M Roads remain closed to the public while fire operations continue. Firefighters request that the public avoid the fire affected area out of respect for community and firefighter safety.
