The Simms Fire is now at 70% containment, due to continued hard work by firefighters and more favorable weather conditions, including 4 inches of snow that fell in the area.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Team working the fire — burning in Ouray County about 15 miles southwest of Montrose — reported the containment levels during a community meeting Saturday night, May 21. Officials from Ouray, Montrose, Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and others joined the team to provide updates and information.
Emotions ran high during the public’s time to speak, with several people demanding to know the role of an earlier controlled burn the Forest Service had conducted near Simms Mesa Road on May 16, as well as who would be held accountable, how, and why any burning was done, in light of a month of no rain and excessively high winds.
“Everything I own is gone,” a woman, unidentified, said, near tears as she demanded to know why a controlled burn was set.
“Who lit the match?” another called out.
The Simms Fire began May 19 near the Montrose and Ouray County line; early reports were that a controlled burn might have rekindled. The cause is still under investigation.
The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team One took command of the fire at 6 a.m. Saturday, when it continued to secure the fire line and tackle hot spots, while also continuing to secure structures.
An earlier evacuation order was lifted for all areas except the Wildcat Canyon drainage. T& M Road and Wildcat Canyon Road remain closed to the public.
The fire’s last reported size was 373 acres. Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry said it burned a home, an RV with attached trailer and an outbuilding/shed-type structure.
"This fire was dangerous. This fire was fast and it was hot," he said. "This is a hard time for a lot of people. It's challenging."
