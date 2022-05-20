The Simms Fire burning southwest of Montrose brought with it heartbreaking losses as flames swept through Wildcat Canyon Thursday, May 19.
The wind-driven fire, last reported at about 371 acres, broke out Thursday afternoon in Ouray County and had claimed three cabins/homes as of Friday afternoon, May 20, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said. The U.S. Forest Service reported 10 more structures were threatened.
The Ouray County sheriff could not be reached Friday for comment on the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation.
No injuries had been reported as of Friday evening and utilities were not affected. Containment was reported at 0% Friday morning, with an update unavailable as of press time.
According to InciWeb, the federal fire information site, the Simms Fire spread from USFS-managed lands to private and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands, tearing through dry piñon-juniper, oak brush and grasslands about 15 miles southwest of Montrose.
A heavy smoke plume boiled into the skies above town, where it was visible until cloud cover and darkness set in, and Lillard estimated the fire came within a half-mile of crossing into Montrose County.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Posse was among multiple agencies assisting Ouray County and the public lands management agencies, the latter of which began pulling in federal resources Thursday night to fight the blaze.
At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Ouray County issued mandatory evacuation orders. The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by others, went door-to-door in the Cornerstone development, urging those in more than two dozen residences to get out, Lillard said.
The posse helped notify people of the evacuation and also assisted in closing roads. Two posse members were close to U.S. 550 when a minor vehicle crash occurred on the highway just feet away, public information officer and posse director Mark Rackay said. They ran across the road to help the state patrol and those involved in the crash.
Lillard praised those who stepped up for their community members.
“We had an overwhelming response, a lot of help from different entities,” he said. “There was a lot of cooperation. We had citizens willing to donate water and food. Some of the stores in town donated water and sandwiches. We had offers from citizens wanting (to help) if we needed to evacuate livestock. There was a list of citizens that would come and help and house them. We had a huge response on that.”
The Red Cross set up an evacuation center in Ridgway; at last report, it was on standby, pending demand. Red Cross representatives could not be reached Friday for comment.
The evacuation order, in effect within a 5-mile radius of the point of origin, had not been lifted as of Friday afternoon. Those who need assistance or information about evacuation can call the fire information line at 970-765-7309.
Mike Christensen of BrightStar Care was on his way home from Grand Junction Thursday evening when he saw the smoke. He and co-owner Stacie Jeffers were immediately worried about a client of their home health care business, who lives on Government Springs Road.
“A caregiver was with the client. We saw the evacuation notice come through. We were trying to figure out how to get him down,” Jeffers said.
They contacted emergency services and dispatch, which sent help immediately to get the client and his medical equipment into the caregiver’s truck and away from the fire.
“It was definitely just a blessing. Having the community support, it was great,” Jeffers said, thanking emergency services and a dispatcher she identified as Amber.
“We wanted to give kudos to Montrose and Ouray sheriffs, their coordination efforts,” Christensen said. “They were door-to-door. They were even at the door when we were on the phone with our caregiver. They dispatched on their own to assist.”
The client’s home appeared unscathed when Jeffers made a supply run there Friday morning.
She and Christensen were heartened to see people come together to help.
“It was good to see,” said Christensen. “That was our first experience with having to evacuate somebody like that who doesn’t have any other means of getting out of that area.”
Fire crews fought hard, digging hand- and dozer-lines overnight Thursday, as air tankers and helicopters dropped flame retardant and water to slow the flames. Firefighters are operating in steep, rocky terrain in drainages. Higher up, the terrain is rolling hills with trees a brushy vegetation.
Two air tankers, two large choppers, 10 fire engines, two water tenders, a dozer, two fire modules and a Type II IA crew were fighting the Simms Fire as of Friday morning. Resources included apparatuses from area fire districts, with Montrose Fire Protection District contributing a water tender and two brush trucks.
Additional resources were expected to arrive Friday, including a Rocky Mountain incident management team.
Lillard said the fire might have sparked up from a previous controlled burn in the area, but the investigation is not complete and he did not say who might have set the burn.
The US Forest Service had conducted a prescribed burn on Simms Mesa Road Monday, May 16, however, the agency did not conduct a burn there on Thursday, a spokeswoman said.
The Monday prescribed burn targeted about 200 acres to boost resiliency of native pine and to “protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires and reduce slash from mechanical treatments,” a USFS announcement states.
Thursday, the day the Simms Fire started, a red flag warning was in effect because of high wind conditions and low relative humidity. The research point at the Montrose airport measured a gust of 43 mph from the west just after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Friday morning, winds were clocked about about 20 mph, gusting at 30 mph, after a cold front passed through, carrying a winter storm through the mountains. Conditions here remained windy for much of Friday, which brought cold, afternoon showers. The NWS said Saturday is expected to be breezy, with winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Lillard said he is not considering authorizing a fire ban for Montrose County at this time, but reminded people that current wind conditions do not favor controlled burns for agricultural or similar purposes.
Those who are planning a controlled burn must report their plans to dispatch at 970-249-9110 and not burn when it is windy. As well, they should keep in mind how the weather can shift, bringing winds in the afternoon or late morning, and plan accordingly. Have plenty of help on hand, as well as fire and suppression equipment.
Colorado, with the rest of the West, is locked in ongoing drought conditions that are ripe for fire.
At the end of December — a time not traditionally associated with wildfire — the Marshall Fire blazed through Superior and Louisville, Boulder County. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed, one person died and a second is presumed dead, according to published reports. The cause is disputed, but the fire tore through dry fuels and all structures in its path, burning more than 6,000 acres.
Lillard doesn’t want to see that kind of devastation in the Montrose region. He urged people to harden their properties against fire by creating defensible space around their homes. Learn more about defensible space and programs available through the West Region Wildfire Council, cowildfire.org.
“It’s always in the back of our mind, as far as something getting out of control and causing loss of life and property,” Lillard said, tipping his hat to first responders working the Simms Fire.
“The firefighters were on it. It was a very expedient response. The firefighters got right after it.”
UPDATE: Based on information received after deadline, the fire was at 15% containment Friday night and the evacuation order had been lifted except for the Wildcat Canyon drainage. T&M Road and Wildcat Canyon Road will be open to residents, but closed to the general public. Crews are focusing on structure protection. On Friday, the fire burned into the area of a previous BLM prescribed fire treatment and that, with better weather, reduced intensity and slowed progression.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.