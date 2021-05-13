Weather conditions were ideal for the Bureau of Land Management’s Uncompahgre Field Office to prescribe burn 51-acres successfully in the Simms Mesa area along the Government Springs Road south of Montrose.
Ignitions on this burn were completed Wednesday afternoon. Fire resources will be on scene to monitor the burn unit in coming days.
The burn objectives were to reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem by reducing hazardous vegetation to minimize the risk of large wildfires in the area, while improving rangeland health for livestock grazing and big game habitat. Expect to see smoke in the next few days from the Government Springs Road and US 550 near Montrose.
No road closures are expected during the project, camping near the area is discouraged due to increased traffic and likelihood of smoke in the area, particularly at night. The project area will be monitored once completed to ensure public safety.
While smoke may be visible in the area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day. Expect visible smoke in the area for several days after the burn is completed as vegetation in the interior continues to smolder.
The BLM obtained smoke permits from the Colorado State Air Pollution Control Division, which identify atmospheric conditions under which the burns can be implemented. For more information, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.