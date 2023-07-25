Many questions will likely remain unanswered concerning the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a remote Gunnison County campsite July 9, but through forensic examination, officials have been able to identify the deceased as a pair of sisters and a teenage boy.
Rebecca Vance, 42, Christine Vance, 41, and a 14-year-old relative, all of Colorado Springs, were identified Monday.
Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said the cause and manner of death are pending. He previously said he suspects malnutrition and exposure.
Barnes identified the three after informing the next of kin he could locate; he said he is still working to locate the boy’s father and paternal grandmother and declined to release the teen’s name.
Investigators have spoken with the women’s father, Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie said, referring to them as sisters. “They had planned on going to live off the grid. That is kind of what we were told,” he said Monday.
Murdie said the Vance women were last known to be in contact with others in July of last year. This July 9, a hiker discovered the badly decomposed remains of one of the victims in the area of the Gold Creek Campground outside of Ohio City, and notified authorities. Sheriff’s deputies then located the other two bodies, also in advanced states of decomposition.
Murdie said one person was found on the ground outside of a tent and the other two were inside the tent. Investigators also found a crude lean-to made of branches, a small fire pit and a few food containers.
None of the three was the subject of a missing persons report in Gunnison County, Murdie said previously. Their bodies may have lain where they fell since at least last winter, when feet of snow fell in the area.
Although the campsite was between 1,000 and 1,500 feet from the Gold Creek Campground and deep in the timber, heartbreakingly, the trio was only about a half-mile from a cabin, Murdie said. Investigators may never know the exact circumstances of their deaths, however, foul play is not suspected, he also said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
