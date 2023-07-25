Many questions will likely remain unanswered concerning the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in a remote Gunnison County campsite July 9, but through forensic examination, officials have been able to identify the deceased as a pair of sisters and a teenage boy.

Rebecca Vance, 42, Christine Vance, 41, and a 14-year-old relative, all of Colorado Springs, were identified Monday.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

