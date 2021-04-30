The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a multimedia awareness campaign aimed at getting Coloradans to use its online services — to “skip the trip” and avoid having to stand in line.
The multimedia campaign, which runs through June, features a one-stop-shop for Coloradans to learn about and access DMV online services. This hub, at DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-time, has direct links to 18 featured online services as well as information about the all ways to access all of the DMV’s online services.
No one wants to be stuck in the DMV, especially during summer when there’s so many great things to do in Colorado. So before your next trip to the DMV, remember to save time, go online! Visit DMV.Colorado.gov/Save-time for more information.
The DMV encourages Coloradans to use its online services whenever possible. At myDMV.Colorado.gov, Coloradans can access dozens of online DMV services, including license and ID card renewals, vehicle registration renewals, paying a traffic ticket, motor vehicle records, first-time vehicle registration and many more.
Additionally, almost 20 DMV online services are available on the myColorado™ app, available on Android and iOS devices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.