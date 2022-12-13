The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct prescribed burning of slash piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.

This project will assist in the removal of invasive species (tamarisk and Russian olive) and reduce hazardous fuel loading. Pile burning will occur once favorable conditions allow. Burn unit is located along the Gunnison River, 4 miles east of Delta.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?