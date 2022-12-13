The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct prescribed burning of slash piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area.
This project will assist in the removal of invasive species (tamarisk and Russian olive) and reduce hazardous fuel loading. Pile burning will occur once favorable conditions allow. Burn unit is located along the Gunnison River, 4 miles east of Delta.
“The goal of the project is to remove invasive species to regenerate native plant communities in riparian areas and reduce hazardous fuels which pose a wildfire risk to the public and firefighter safety,” said Cameron Shaughnessy, BLM Fire Management specialist.
The prescribed pile burning may take multiple days to complete once initiated and will be monitored throughout the process to ensure public safety. While smoke may be visible in the area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day. A detailed burn plan outlines the parameters for prescribed burns.
The BLM obtained smoke permits from the Colorado State Air Pollution Control Division, which identify atmospheric conditions under which the burns can be implemented.
