Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, the Horsefly Park fire was reported approximately 7 miles north of Norwood, on the south side of Patterson Mountain in the Horsefly drainage on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, Montrose County.
The fire was approximately 2 acres Thursday, with moderate spread potential, smoldering and creeping in piñon-juniper and heavy dead and down logging slash.
No structures were reported threatened and there were no road or trail closures.
Approximately 16 firefighters were working to suppress the fire. It was 0% contained as of 8 a.m. One hotshot crew was ordered.
Fire managers would like to remind visitors and users of the GMUG to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites, and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel methods.
Visitors are asked to be aware of fire traffic and avoid the area. Firefighter and public safety are the priorities on this incident.
Additional info is available at:
• Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: 970-874-6602
