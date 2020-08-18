Small fire burns in West Creek Wilderness

A wildfire discovered late afternoon Monday in the Gunnison National Forest has burned about 5 acres, according to the National Forest Service.
The Mill Creek Fire is burning in the West Elk Creek Wilderness, about 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir and National Forest Service Road 727.
The fire is not a threat to resources or structures at the time, and no road closures have been announced, but in the interest of safety, the public needs to avoid the area.
The Mill Creek Fire’s cause is unknown. At last report, it was creeping and smoldering in vegetation that includes grass, brush and aspen, with isolated tree torching.
Smokejumpers and a helicopter are on scene.
For more fire information:
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: 970-874-6602;
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com.
