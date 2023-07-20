On Thursday, lightning ignited small fires on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands and private property.

The Happy Fire was at about 3 acres overnight Wednesday, burning on BLM lands near Sims Mesa and Happy Canyon. According to BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit posts, some firefighters remained on the fire overnight and continued working Thursday. They expected to contain the fire Thursday night and will be on scene until it is fully suppressed. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?