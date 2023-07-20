On Thursday, lightning ignited small fires on Bureau of Land Management-administered lands and private property.
The Happy Fire was at about 3 acres overnight Wednesday, burning on BLM lands near Sims Mesa and Happy Canyon. According to BLM Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit posts, some firefighters remained on the fire overnight and continued working Thursday. They expected to contain the fire Thursday night and will be on scene until it is fully suppressed.
A second fire, called the Little Juniper Fire, was on private land and was contained at less than an acre.
Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said the western end of unincorporated Montrose County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, due to dry conditions.
Stage 1 fire restrictions prohibit:
· Igniting, building, attending or maintaining an open fire – includes but not limited to agricultural burning, all campfires, warming fires, and burning of fence rows, wildlands, trash or debris. Personal portable wood or open charcoal fire pits/rings are not allowed.
· Use of an explosive or fireworks of any kind and brands including exploding targets, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, tracer rounds or other incendiary ammunition (except professional fireworks displays with a valid issued permit).
· Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
· Operating a chainsaw without an effective and properly installed USDA or SAE approved spark arrestor, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher (with a minimum 8 ounce capacity and rating of 2A) kept with the operator and a round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
