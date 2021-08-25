SMCSO issues warning to campers, hikers after weapons stash found off popular trail

Weapons found at an illegal campsite on a private ranch Monday prompted San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters to warn hikers and campers to always be mindful of their surroundings. (Courtesy photo/SMCSO)
San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters is urging people to be cautious after a ranch caretaker in the Mill Creek area discovered a campsite filled with weapons, including swords and a spear.
The campsite, discovered Monday, Aug. 23, was linked to Ericnakoma Osterwald, who is accused of trespassing on agricultural land and possession of illegal weapons.
The discovery of knives, hatchets, a crossbow, swords, a homemade spear and possible nunchucks — about three dozen weapons in all — just yards off a popular trail worried Masters.
“Just pay attention to what’s going on around you,” he advised campers and hikers.
Osterwald has three arrests from earlier this summer, including one stemming from the burglary of a Telluride-area laundromat. Masters said Osterwald was carrying a machete during that incident.
Court records show Osterwald has been charged with felony theft and criminal mischief in one case; with misdemeanor theft in another, as well as, in the third, with possession of an illegal weapon and third-degree trespass.
Osterwald has also been accused of burglary of a building, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, introduction of contraband, carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and having drug paraphernalia. Formal charges are pending in that case.
