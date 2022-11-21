The San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) Board of Directors passed a $2 increase elected to the electric access charge with no change to the kWh energy rate for all electric accounts, including all rate classes and lighting tariffs.
For most residential consumers, the increase will amount to $2 per month on the access charge, or $24 per year above the current charge.
Chief Executive Officer, Brad Zaporski summarized the 2023 rate increase by saying, “I am proud of the SMPA staff’s efforts in cost containment, as well as our Board’s multi-year financial strategy of using deferred revenue to keep this rate increase to a fraction of the rate of inflation.”
Approval was unanimous after public comment.
With this action, SMPA has kept the increase to 1.1% despite inflationary cost pressures through careful financial planning, deferred revenue, and delayed major capital projects.
For reference, a comparison of the current rates and the approved increase are available on www.smpa.com/rates. The new rate will go into effect January 2023.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone