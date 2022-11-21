The San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) Board of Directors passed a $2 increase elected to the electric access charge with no change to the kWh energy rate for all electric accounts, including all rate classes and lighting tariffs. 

For most residential consumers, the increase will amount to $2 per month on the access charge, or $24 per year above the current charge.



