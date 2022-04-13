Board candidates for San Miguel Power Association’s two open seats have been announced.
In District 6, which includes Ridgway and much of Log Hill Village, the incumbent director, Debbie Cokes is running unopposed. She will be deemed re-elected per SMPA bylaws. No ballots will be sent to voters in this district.
In District 3, which includes Dunton, Norwood, Placerville, Rico and Sawpit, current director, Dave Alexander and challenger, Allyn Svoboda are running against each other for the seat.
Electric consumers in District 3 will elect their director this year by secret ballot. Voters have three options for voting:
• They may vote using a secure online ballot. (Be sure to “whitelist” the email address noreply@directvote.net to vote and to turn off your paper ballot.) The online ballot is also accessible through the free online and mobile app, SmartHub.
• They may vote by mail. (Paper ballots will be mailed to all eligible voters who have not turned off their paper ballot.) Ballots must be received by June 8.
• They may drop off ballots at the SMPA Office in Ridgway (720 N. Railroad St.) or in Nucla. (170 W. 10th Ave.) Drop-off ballots must be received by 5:30 p.m. on June 8.
Results of the election will be announced at the conclusion of the online annual meeting on June 9. See www.smpa.com this month to register.
