San Miguel Power Association Inc., in conjunction with its national cooperative partner, CoBank, seeks funding opportunities that stimulate and enhance local economies.
In order to financially support projects, programs and organizations that are actively working to improve the financial stability of local businesses, expand entrepreneurial opportunities and bring revenue to towns and counties in its service area, SMPA awards grants to selected applicants.
This year’s total fund is $20,000. It is made up of equal matches from SMPA and CoBank. Member organizations and businesses may apply for an amount up to the total $20,000 (rounded to the nearest $500) depending on the costs of their initiatives.
Initiatives may vary in size and scope but should aim to benefit the entire business community of a region, not just individual businesses.
SMPA expects multiple applicants.
The following definition of economic development will be used by SMPA Board of Directors for evaluation of all proposals:
Economic development is the development of economic wealth of regions or communities for the well-being of their inhabitants. From a policy perspective, economic development can be defined as efforts that seek to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for a community by creating and/or retaining jobs and supporting or growing incomes and the tax base.
Qualifying projects should:
• Stimulate job creation in the area;
• Promote economic growth;
• Create/improve local commerce;
• Maintain/strengthen existing businesses;
• Enhance regional prosperity;
• Offer sustainable progress; set the stage for economic development in the long run;
• Build collaboration;
• Show communities’ attributes;
• Demonstrate ability to leverage funds.
The online application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/smpajobgrant. (This redirects to the SMPA page for Sharing Success). Applications are due Nov. 11.
