San Miguel Power Association line technicians Jeff Shay and Roy Bolton were recently praised by the San Juan County Commissioners for work they did during a February blizzard that had knocked out power as well as egress or outside aid. 

Shay and Bolton faced blizzard conditions and freezing temperatures making repairs to the nearby Cement Creek electrical substation and restored power. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?