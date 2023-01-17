Snow brings travelers woe

A multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Tuesday, Jan. 17, closed the westbound lanes of the interstate in Glenwood Canyon. (Courtesy photo/CDOT)

Heavy mountain snow made travel hazardous throughout much of the region Tuesday.

Snow was expected to continue through Wednesday in Southwest Colorado and southeast Utah, according to the National Weather Service, with snowfall tapering off Wednesday as the storm’s center heads east. The NWS forecasts that storm will be followed by another round Thursday night, with accumulations expected in the San Juans, southern valleys and the Abajo range in Utah.



