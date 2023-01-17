Snow brings travelers woe

Heavy mountain snow made travel hazardous throughout much of the region Tuesday.
Snow was expected to continue through Wednesday in Southwest Colorado and southeast Utah, according to the National Weather Service, with snowfall tapering off Wednesday as the storm’s center heads east. The NWS forecasts that storm will be followed by another round Thursday night, with accumulations expected in the San Juans, southern valleys and the Abajo range in Utah.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for Montrose County. Periods of snow grayed the skies in Montrose Tuesday afternoon, with accumulation in some areas.
It was a different story in higher elevations, as well as Glenwood Canyon, where westbound I-70 was closed for a period Tuesday because of a multi- vehicle crash near mile post 122.9.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, four commercial vehicles, one of them a gasoline tanker, were involved and crews had to remove them. They also had to drain the tanker’s 7,000 of gasoline into a second tanker, which took hours.
The tanker involved in the crash spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons, the cleanup of which was overseen by a hazmat crew.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Red Mountain Pass, along with Coal Bank and Molas passes, for safety on Tuesday. The U.S. 550 high mountain passes experienced heavy snow and high avalanche danger.
The Ouray County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning warned motorists of “extremely slick” roads as it logged multiple crash reports.
With the prolonged storm system expected to remain in the area, travelers should be aware that additional maintenance work and safety closures may be implemented on many Southwest Colorado highways over the next few days, per CDOT. Visit cotrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
• Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
