The winter snow is receding and spring fever has many forest users excited to get outside and explore the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests.

Though snow may have thawed from some areas of the GMUG, forest officials are warning that some campgrounds will experience delayed openings and most forest roads are still not accessible and could be impassable for some time due to ice, mud or snow.



