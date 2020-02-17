The Montrose man who died last week after a skiing accident at Snowmass has been identified as George Cort, 83, according to The Aspen Times.
Cort was found unresponsive after apparently falling off the half-pipe at the resort Feb. 10. He died Feb. 12 at a Denver Hospital, according to information from Aspen Skiing Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.