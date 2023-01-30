Soil health and food-farm forum brings sold-out crowd

Hui-Chun Su Johnson, wife and partner of keynote speaker, Dr. David Johnson; Carol Parker, founder of Valley Food Partnership and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen at the The Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum this past weekend. (Courtesy photo/Lu Anne Tyrrell)

The Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum welcomed a sold-out crowd of more than 300 agricultural professionals this weekend at the Montrose Pavilion.

The forum’s theme focused on soil health, and featured sessions on wide ranging topics such as maximizing regenerative crop and livestock production, innovative marketing and financial management strategies, seed and crop planning, and labor and water issues.



