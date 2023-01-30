Soil health and food-farm forum brings sold-out crowd

Hui-Chun Su Johnson, wife and partner of keynote speaker, Dr. David Johnson; Carol Parker, founder of Valley Food Partnership and Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen at the The Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum this past weekend. (Courtesy photo/Lu Anne Tyrrell)
The Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum welcomed a sold-out crowd of more than 300 agricultural professionals this weekend at the Montrose Pavilion.
The forum’s theme focused on soil health, and featured sessions on wide ranging topics such as maximizing regenerative crop and livestock production, innovative marketing and financial management strategies, seed and crop planning, and labor and water issues.
Speakers included producers, educators, and researchers with practical knowledge and regional experience.
Four keynote speakers anchored the schedule: Jim Howell, CEO of Grasslands LLC; David Johnson, Ph.D.,molecular biologist at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Lucinda Stuenkel,Ph.D., owner/manager of Sunny Day Farms Grass-Fed/Grass-Finished Beef and Stuenkel Farms Cow/Calf, and Zach Wright, soil health educator at Living Compost Labs LLC.
“We were thrilled with the turnout and the feedback we received on the event,” said Food and Farm Forum founder Carol Parker. “This new combination of the Food and Farm Forum and the Soil Health Conference has been a great success and allows us to reach more people over two days.”
In addition to educational opportunities, the forum gives those in ag operations the opportunity to network, interact with vendors and socialize. It’s a time for producers to connect and build even stronger regional relationships without having to travel far.
“We want to bring the educators to the producers, not the other way around,” said Steve Hale, co-chair of the planning committee and Shavano Conservation District Board member. “We received great positive responses from our guests, who are already looking forward to next year.”
And the educational opportunities don’t stop with the in-person conference: 45 people participated virtually, and recordings of the sessions will be available for purchase in mid-February at soilfoodfarm.org.
Next year’s Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum is scheduled for Jan. 26-27, 2024. Tickets will go on sale in November 2023.
The Western Colorado Food & Farm Forum started more than 10 years ago as a way to support beginning farmers and ranchers and encourage innovation by bringing together those crucial to the future of Colorado agriculture.
In the same year, the Western Colorado Soil Health Conference began bringing people together to showcase soil health education and implementation techniques with the goal of specifically adjusting them to the local area.
Now in 2023, these two agricultural events have joined forces to bring one, two-day event with the mission: The forum seeks to promote the stewardship and development of our most precious resources — people, soil, and water— with the aim of advancing viable farms and ranches.
Past speakers include Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Gabe Brown, Dr. Kris Nichols, Jay Fuhrer, Ray Archuleta, Rudy Garcia, Ben Hartman, Alan Savory, Nicole Masters, and Alejandro Carillo.
The Host Organizations for the event include: Valley Food Partnership, ColdHarbour Institute, CSU Extension, Shavano Conservation District, and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union.
