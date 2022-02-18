Commercial producers and gardeners are looking forward to the Western Colorado Soil Health Conference being held in Montrose on Feb. 26.
The 12th annual conference has been given the theme “Drought Resiliency Through Soil Health.” With current drought conditions expected to continue throughout much of the Western US in the future, efficient water use will be a key component of this year’s conference. Improving and maintaining soil health is key to efficient water use to ensure quality plant growth.
The WCSHC is a full day of workshops showing farmers, ranchers, producers, gardeners, and agency people how to apply soil health practices to their fields and rangeland.
Conference participants will hear from keynote speakers such as Dale Strickler, author and leader in the soil health movement, and Marlon Winger, USDA — Natural Resource Conservation Service regional soil health specialist for Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and Idaho.
Strickler is an agronomist for Green Cover Seed, the nation’s leading cover crop specific seed company, based out of Bladen, Nebraska. He has been growing cover crops since 1988.
Winger has more than 25 years of experience with government agencies in several western states. Both speakers have extensive experience managing their own operations.
David Johnson, author and molecular biologist conducting research as Research Scientist at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and the Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems at California State University, will be presenting a breakout session presentation on bioReactors from the main auditorium.
Johnson works with growers, and researchers from: Arizona State University, Texas A&M, California State University, Chico; University of North Texas, Colorado State University, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Globetrotter Foundation, the Thornburg Foundation, The Howard Buffett Foundation and the Mighty-Arrow Family Foundation.
He explores paths to improve food security, reduce atmospheric CO2 concentrations, and increase farm and rangeland productivity and profitability through the development of beneficial soil microbial communities.
Johnson will be addressing the group via live-stream, projected in the Pavilion’s auditorium and can answer questions.
Additional breakout session topics include Economics of Soil Health, Drought Management through Soil Testing, “Saving Tomorrow’s Agricultural Resources” program, Rangeland Soil Health, Carbon Market Opportunities for Farmers and Ranchers, Soil Health in Vertical Integration of Enterprises, Garden Soils, Water Savings Through Conservation Tillage, Soil Health in Irrigated and Dryland Agroecosystems, Regenerative Ag Problem Solving Strategies, and a local farmer panel.
Registration for the conference is $55; walk-ins are welcome. The in-person conference will be held at the Montrose Pavilion. College students can get a discounted ticket rate of $20. High school students can receive a free registration. The WCSHC is also offering a virtual conference registration. The virtual conference registration provides a link to live-stream keynote presentations and the three break-out sessions that are presented from the main stage in the auditorium.
While you will not be able to select from the breakout session options during the in-person conference, these sessions will be recorded and available following the event through the conference website for the rest of the year.
Virtual conference tickets purchased after Feb. 23 will only receive access to the session recording after the event and not the live-streamed conference link. To register, please visit www.westerncoloradosoilhealth.org/tickets.html.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Montrose Pavilion. The event will conclude at about 5 p.m., with a noon break for lunch on your own.
Montrose gardener Katie Alexander has attended the last several conferences.
“I am really excited that Dale Strickler and Marlon Winger are featured speakers at this year’s conference. They are two of the leaders and innovators in soil health. I always come away from the conferences enthused with new ideas to try in my garden” she said.
“Gardeners and small agriculture producers have an advantage in applying soil health principles,” said Reed Irwin, another past conference attendee.
“I use raised beds so I don’t need to step in my planting areas. Major soil disturbance only occurs in each bed every four or five years when I dig potatoes or other root crops. I can mix in compost and more soil that year as needed but most years I don’t do much soil disturbance,” he said.
“I plan my rotations of garden crops several years ahead and adjust cover and companion crops to nurse what is growing in the bed this year and help prepare for next year.”
Dave Dearstyne, a retired Natural Resource Conservation Service soil scientist and local gardener has attended all of the previous conferences.
“I can always find something to take home and use. The conferences also bring together people with different operations who have tried different approaches. Discussions during breaks often spark new ideas to take home,” he said.
Conference sponsors are Better Compost, Delta Conservation District, Tri River CSU Extension, American Ag Credit, 3XM Grinding and Compost, The Ground Up, Paonia Soil Co., Montrose County, Green Cover Seed, Ward Laboratories, and Montrose Implement and Motorsports.
The Western Colorado Soil Health Team is a in-formal group of volunteers promoting soil health practices and help agricultural producers and gardeners improve their soil quality for increased production, soil and food nutrients quality, drought resiliency, and carbon sequestration in the soil.
The Western Colorado Soil Health Team also organizes local field tours on soil health and cover crops. The Shavano Conservation District is the fiduciary agent for the Western Colorado Soil Health Conference.
For more information, including sessions and times, visit www.westerncoloradosoilhealth.org or call SCD at 970-964-3582.