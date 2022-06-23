The solar farm clearly visible from U.S. 50 between Olathe and Delta was confirmed on June 23 as a bitcoin mining center.
Aspen Creek Digital Corporation formally announced the 6 megawatt high performance computing center, or HPCC, co-located behind-the-meter with a 10 megawatt solar farm, has begun operations.
The project is home to Aspen Creek’s s self-mining operations, according to the announcement.
Aspen Creek also said it’s added Galaxy Digital’s mining business as a bitcoin mining hosting client.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that can be transferred on a peer-to-peer bitcoin network. The current cryptocurrency market woes have not discouraged Aspen Creek.
"Recent market volatility has demonstrated the importance of our core strategy: controlling power as the principal input in bitcoin mining,” said Alexandra DaCosta, CEO of Aspen Creek Digital Corporation.
“ACDC was founded with a simple premise in mind, which is to create a sustainable source of renewable energy to power our operations and put renewables back on the grid.
“This design enables ACDC to withstand volatility in the bitcoin market and insulate our operations from power market fluctuations. The success of our first project is proof of our concept to substantially lower the cost of energy, the single largest input for bitcoin mining, and to do it sustainably.”
DaCosta said ACDC intends to improve industry sustainability and forge strong partnerships with the community, while “delivering carbon transparency, and enhancing grid resiliency."
"We are thrilled to utilize a portion of Aspen Creek Digital's sustainable facility to expand Galaxy's prop mining operation. We remain committed to working with ecosystem players that have a strong operational background to help us reach our mining goals,” said Amanda Fabiano, head of mining at Galaxy Digital.
ACDC's stated mission is to catalyze the decarbonization of power generation by creating the world's leading fleet of renewably powered HPCCs. These HPCCs will initially focus on bitcoin mining, according to the Thursday announcement.
Eventually, ACDC will pursue offering sustainable massive computing as a service in the form of low-cost, long-term power purchase agreements with in-house renewable power development partners paired with an innovative business model for designing, co-locating and operating HPCCs "behind-the-meter,” the announcement stated.
The announcement also says: ACDC operates the Colorado data center for self-mining with wholly owned S19 generation miners. Co-located with this project is a 75,000 square foot R&D and fulfillment facility which will serve as a centralized testing, maintenance, storage, and training hub for ACDC's future HPCC infrastructure.
ACDC's current under-development bitcoin mining sites are located across Texas. ACDC's second facility, which is on track to be operational this summer, is a 30MW data center capable of hosting 10,000 ASIC miners co-located behind-the-meter with an 87MW solar farm.
ACDC's third project is a 150MW data center co-located behind-the-meter with a 200MW solar farm. These projects represent significant additional generation resources for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), as well as valuable controllable load resources that expand the reach of renewables by stabilizing the grid.
ACDC has procured all the necessary long lead-time equipment, including transformers and switching equipment. Permitting and interconnections for both projects are on track for project launch.