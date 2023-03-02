The community is invited to participate in a special project, Soles4Souls, during the month of March.
The friends and members of the Spiritual Awareness Center are collecting new, single, or gently worn shoes to send to Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization that provides shoes and clothing to people in the U.S. and developing nations, who want to start and grow their own business selling shoes to help support their families.
Often the funds are used to provide for their children’s education. In many countries, children’s education is not free.
“This is a great opportunity for starting on your spring cleaning early this year. Cleaning out your closets is a great indoor activity while the snow is on the ground,” said Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald, Senior Minister of the Center.
“We are only collecting shoes of all styles and sizes for this project. Shoes should be new or gently worn. No torn shoes or shoes with holes will be accepted. Single shoes are also accepted as there are many people in the world in need of only one shoe. Soles4Souls is a great project because it helps people in need to become self-supporting, giving them dignity and hope.”
“The project is part of the theme for the year – Be the Miracle – to give friends and members a new way to really become a miracle in someone else’s life,” she said. “It also helps our greater community and Mother Earth by re-purposing and not discarding shoes into the landfill. 83,125,796 shoes and pieces of clothing have been collected and distributed by Soles4Souls to date.”
Shoes can be dropped off on Sunday mornings during the month of March, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Lions Park Community Building, 602 N. Nevada Ave., Montrose. There will be a drop-off box outside the front door of the building.
During the week, shoes may be dropped off at 525 N. Fifth St. The drop-off box will be on the front porch of the residence. A third location to drop off shoes is Geek Coffee, 2305 S. Townsend Ave., Suite D, in the Penn Mall Shopping Center (near Office Depot). Geek Coffee is located between the DMV office and the Goal High School. The hours of business at Geek Coffee are 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays.
“ This is not a fundraiser, but an opportunity to care for the planet and change someone’s life,” Macdonald added. “It’s a great family and neighborhood project.”
Participants can also ship shoes directly to Soles4Souls for free. The information for free shipping is found at www.soles4souls.org, as well as information on how your donations make a difference.
For more information on the local project, contact Macdonald at 970-252-0908.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone