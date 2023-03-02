The community is invited to participate in a special project, Soles4Souls, during the month of March.

The friends and members of the Spiritual Awareness Center are collecting new, single, or gently worn shoes to send to Soles4Souls, a non-profit organization that provides shoes and clothing to people in the U.S. and developing nations, who want to start and grow their own business selling shoes to help support their families.



