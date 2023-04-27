Kim Taylor, manager of Second Impressions, (second from right) accepts a certificate of appreciation along with staff members, Mary Dull and Ann Evans, from Rev. Arlyn Macdonald, (far left.) Second Impressions donated four large boxes of shoes from its storeroom. Second Impressions is a project of Community Options, and also provides employment experience to its clients. (Submitted photo/Arlyn Macdonald)
The Rev. Arlyn Macdonald presents a certificate of appreciation to Christopher Davis, shift manager at Geek Coffee in Montrose, which served as a collection site for Soles4Souls; 455 shoes were collected. (Submitted photo/Arlyn Macdonald)
Four-hundred-fifty-five men’s, women’s and children’s shoes were donated from the community during the recent Soles4Souls project.
These gently worn shoes will be sent on to people in developing countries, especially women, to start their own micro-enterprise business selling shoes to help support their families and provide for an education for their children.
“This was such a worthwhile project,” said Rev. Arlyn Macdonald, whose Spiritual Awareness Center congregation sponsored the project.
“We wanted to do something to help the greater community of life and the response from the community was amazing. Zappos paid for the shipping costs, so it was a win-win situation for everyone. I’m sure whoever opens the boxes will know they came from Colorado as a majority of the shoes were hiking boots and shoes.”
Soles4Souls has already collected 83,125,796 pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing. The program also partners with schools across the U.S. to provide new athletic shoes for children in need to eliminate a barrier to educational and extracurricular programs and provide shoes and clothing to people in crisis.
“We’ve already had requests to do the project again next year,” Macdonald added. A special thank you is extended to Geek Coffee and Second Impressions for their assistance in collecting the shoes and to the UPS Store for their assistance in shipping.”
