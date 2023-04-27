Four-hundred-fifty-five men’s, women’s and children’s shoes were donated from the community during the recent Soles4Souls project.

These gently worn shoes will be sent on to people in developing countries, especially women, to start their own micro-enterprise business selling shoes to help support their families and provide for an education for their children.



