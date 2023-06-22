A state legislator behind the 2021 law that gave survivors of years-old childhood sexual assaults time to file suit against their abusers and institutions who abetted those individuals says he will likely try for a constitutional amendment to undo a June 20 ruling that effectively gutted the new statute.
The Supreme Court of Colorado on Tuesday found the Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act, established when Senate Bill 21-88 became law, created a retroactive burden on prior conduct and ran afoul of due process considerations.
The act gave victims who were abused between Jan. 1, 1960 and Jan. 1, 2021, a three-year window to bring a claim against alleged abusers.
After a woman last year sued the Aurora Public Schools and a coach/athletic director, alleging he abused her when she was a student between 2001-2005, the school district challenged the constitutionality of the statute, ultimately winning a dismissal motion from a lower court.
The state Supreme Court agreed late last year to hear the woman’s appeal and held oral argument in April. Per the Tuesday ruling, the specific question before justices was whether the CSAAA was unconstitutionally retrospective, to the extent it created a new cause of action for conduct that occurred before the law was passed, and for which any previously available claims would have been time-barred.
“The answer is yes,” the ruling states, in affirming the District Court in Arapahoe County’s dismissal.
The Colorado Supreme Court found because plaintiff A.S.’ previously available claims for sexual misconduct were time-barred at the time of the suit, the Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act created a new cause of actions for the same claims. That meant the act in this instance constituted retrospective legislation.
“Our constitutional form of government has inherent costs; namely, the limitations it places on the legislature’s ability to act in ways it deems to be in the public interest,” Justice Monica Márquez wrote in the opinion, which the rest of the Supreme Court joined. “But the people of this state determined that such constitutional limitations on the legislature’s power were necessary to prevent the legislature from encroaching on certain rights they considered to be crucial to a flourishing society.”
The opinion cites Article II, Section 11 of the Colorado Constitution, which bars retrospective legislation. The prohibition “ensures that people have notice of the consequences of their actions before they act — a foundational component of due process,” Márquez wrote.
“Without question, sexual abuse causes severe physical, psychological and economic harm both to victims and their loved ones, and its destructive impact can last long after the abuse has ended,” the ruling states, acknowledging the fear of stigma and retaliation can prevent people from recognizing the abuse they suffered until much later in their lives.
All the same, the General Assembly is bound by the constitution, which prohibits lawmakers from creating a new obligation, imposing a new duty, or attaching a new impediment with respect to past conduct, Márquez wrote.
“By creating a ‘new right for relief’ that attaches liability for conduct predating the act and for which any previously available cause of action would be time-barred, the CSAAA does just that. The CSAAA is therefore unconstitutional as applied to the plaintiffs’ claim in this case,” the ruling concludes, in affirming the lower court.
Representative Matt Soper of Delta County, who championed SB88, said he is “obviously disappointed,” and is considering advancing a constitutional amendment to correct course.
SB88 in effect created a “look-back window” for survivors of sexual abuse who needed time to come to terms with what happened to them. The look-back provision allowed them to seek justice, by setting aside the statute of limitations for sexual misconduct occurring between 1960 and 2021.
Due to considerations for insurance carriers who were contractually obligated to provide liability coverage for institutions and who had entered those contracts before the law expanded the potential for liability, the act in its final form gave victims three years, only, to advance a claim, Soper explained.
The particular element of the recent ruling is the look-back window. Soper said everything in the bill that became law was tied to that window. “That means effectively everything in SB88 is unconstitutional,” he said. “We’re looking at running a citizens’ initiative to amend the Colorado Constitution to overrule the Supreme Court in this particular case.”
What that will look like has not been determined. As the legislator noted in speaking with the Daily Press June 20, “The ink on the Supreme Court decision is only hours dry.”
Soper said that although he respects the Supreme Court of Colorado, he does not agree with the justices’ interpretation of the law. Colorado was the 26th state to pass a law like the accountability act, allowing for new causes of actions for the victims of rape and child sexual abuse; in the other 25, the similar laws were held to be constitutional, per Soper.
“It makes Colorado now an outlier. If you’re looking at all the states in America, 50% of states say it’s OK to allow these kinds of lawsuits, and now the Colorado Supreme Court has said ‘nope.’”
Soper said the state high court appears to have interpreted the three-year window provided under the CSAAA as creating a cause of action under common law — and as a vested right the Legislature cannot change.
With respect to the accountability act, his interpretation differs. Soper said that, when a brand-new cause of action is created, the General Assembly can — and has — set the statute of limitations for it, the timeframe and the elements, which is what was done here.
“Obviously, the Supreme Court disagreed,” he said.
Changing the state constitution is difficult, but not impossible. “But I think in this particular case, we have so many sister states — 25 to be exact — that have (similar laws). I’m not saying we’re going to do anything, but I am saying there is more of a will to do something than any other issue, probably, that is out there,” Soper added.
Although the CSAAA did not directly revive time-barred claims, the three-year window for a new cause of action for sexual misconduct between 1960 and 2022 is an attempt to “achieve the same ends by other means,” the Colorado Supreme Court ruling says.
“Yet for the same reason that the legislature cannot revive time-barred claims, it cannot create a new cause of action that covers the same conduct and apply it retroactively.”
In short, Márquez wrote, the act creates liability for past conduct for which defendants would not be liable otherwise.
SB88 works in tandem with another piece of Soper-backed legislation from 2021, Senate Bill 73, which abolished the statute of limitations for rape and sexual abuse going forward from 2022. As Soper put it, SB88 looked back and SB73 looks forward.
“No perpetrator or institution that covered up the rape of a child should be allowed to go forward without being held accountable civilly or criminally,” Soper said.
The two laws together removed criminal and civil statutes of limitation for sexual assault and SB88 was a means of holding accountable abusers and institutions that covered up the abuse of children under their care, he said. Under the act, those who could make a case were given a limited time to do so.
“That’s what the Supreme Court held unconstitutional. I still disagree,” Soper said. “The General Assembly, we are allowed to create new causes of action. We’re allowed to create the parameters around those. The elements of SB88 did not conflict with any common law elements or civil law elements … but the Supreme Court disagreed with my analysis.
“I respect their decision, but I do disagree.”