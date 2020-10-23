With a number of counties throughout the state impacted by wildland fires, voters have a number of options to ensure they are still able to cast a ballot in the upcoming General Election on Nov. 3.
Voters needing a replacement ballot can get one at any Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) in their county or request a ballot be mailed to them, as long as that request is made by Monday Oct. 26. Voters displaced outside of their county can receive a replacement statewide ballot at any VSPC in the state. Those who have voted their mail ballot can place it in any drop box in the state of Colorado and it will be forwarded to their appropriate county.
In addition, first responders working to combat fires, as well as voters who have been displaced by a fire can receive and return an emergency replacement ballot electronically, using Colorado’s electronic ballot delivery system. Contact your county clerk for more information about emergency ballots, and for the latest status on VSPC and drop box closures or other voter service interruptions.
Monday is the last day for voters to request a ballot from their clerk and receive it in the mail. It also the last day for voters to return their mail ballot via the U.S. Postal Service. After Monday, all voters are encouraged to return their mail ballot by returning it to a drop box or VSPC.
For more information, visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
