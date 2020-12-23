The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has awarded the Secretary of State’s Election Security unit with its Award of Excellence for its role in safeguarding the 2020 General Election. The Award of Excellence was presented to State Elections Director Judd Choate and the Department of State’s Chief Information Officer Trevor Timmons.
“Congratulations to State Elections Director Judd Choate, Chief Information Officer Trevor Timmons, and members of their divisions for receiving this Award of Excellence for their outstanding work on election security in the 2020 election,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
“The 2020 General Election once again proved that Colorado’s elections are the country’s gold standard. Thank you to U.S. Attorney (Jason) Dunn for recognizing our dedicated team with this award.”
The team was recognized for their tireless efforts over the last year to ensure election security in the state. The 2020 election had the largest number of Coloradans participate in state history, in the midst of foreign and domestic misinformation efforts as well as a global pandemic.
“Coloradans can be proud of their election system and the professionals who make it safe and secure,” said Dunn.
“Over the past year, this group of dedicated public servants from state and federal agencies worked together to protect and ensure the security of the election in our state. Their efforts contributed to the confidence that law enforcement now shares in the election in Colorado. I couldn’t be prouder of this team and am grateful for their outstanding service at this critical time.”
The U.S. Attorney Award of Excellence is bestowed by the U.S. Attorney on a quarterly basis to honor outstanding service to the District of Colorado. Award winners often include law enforcement partners, including those from state and federal agencies, as well as employees of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In addition to the Secretary of State’s Office, the latest awardees include employees from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
For more information on Colorado elections, including full, certified results of the 2020 General Election, visit www.sos.state.co.us.
