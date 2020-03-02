With the Democratic Presidential Primary field changing, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reminds voters that if they have already returned a ballot for a candidate who has withdrawn, they are not able to vote again.
Voters who have filled out a ballot but not returned it can change their selection by crossing off the name of their first pick and marking the oval next to their preferred candidate before dropping it in a drop-box or returning it in person. Or, these voters can also get a new ballot and vote in-person at a Voter Service and Polling Center. To check ballot status or to find the nearest Voter Service and Polling Center, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.
Turnout for the Colorado Presidential Primary could be record-setting, with clerks anticipating a high volume of ballots returned today and tomorrow. Ballots may be returned via drop-box or in person any time before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
For more information, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov or www.sos.state.co.us.
