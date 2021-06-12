Staff Report
The South Fork Fire was contained Friday at a size of 14 acres, the Bureau of Land Management has announced.
Firefighters secured the fire perimeter Thursday night and some teams remain on the fire to work hot areas on its interior.
Lightning touched off the South Fork Fire on June 7, in remote area northwest of Nucla on Horse Mesa. It burned on public land with no threats to structures before being contained at 14 acres.
Smoke from other fires in the Southwest remains visible in Montrose and is affecting air quality.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday issued an air quality advisory for Delta, Mesa and Garfield counties because of wildfire smoke.
