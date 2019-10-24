There’s a well known secret in our area, and it’s putting on a special performance this Sunday.
The Valley Symphony Orchestra will perform Spanish Fiesta, a musical portrait of Spain at 3 p.m. at the Pavilion.
Whether you are a music lover, orchestra lover or just looking for something fun this weekend, this event will have something for everyone.
The Spanish Fiesta will bring a unique challenge to the orchestra as it is fast, percussive music, that makes you want to dance, according to the VSA’s Stacey Ryan.
Tickets are $17 for seniors (60 and up), $18 for adults (18-59), and $5 for children. You can purchase tickets at the door for a bit more, but they have been selling out and recommend getting your tickets in advance at the Montrose Pavilion, Maggie’s Books or Clubb’s in Delta. Season tickets are also available, and those also are selling out quickly.
The Valley Symphony Orchestra has been in existence here for 49 years. It is a 501(c)3, all-volunteer nonprofit that puts on musical productions for the community. It produces and performs in roughly eight productions a year, and it takes 1,000 hours, just for the orchestra, to put on each of these performances.
The cast range in age from 16 to 93 and are regular community members with jobs and lives. They practice weekly for their performances.
In 1970, a small group of classical musicians met to practice in the parlor of Wilma and Charles Lowe’s Eckert home. By 1982, there were 30 musicians practicing once a week in Delta and performing four concerts a year, according to provided material. From there the orchestra has continued to grow and is looking forward to celebrating their 50th anniversary next year.
Even if you are not a music enthusiast, you will find something to enjoy at the performances, Ryan said.
Many people do not realize that classical music plays a major part in television, movies, advertising and commercials. So everyone should be able to recognize some music the orchestra plays.
Unknown to most people, the Pavilion concert area is modeled after the Temple Buell theater in Denver, and has good acoustics for concert productions.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
