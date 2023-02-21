Ignite Montrose can add a spark to your evening this Thursday, Feb. 23.
Enjoy an evening of free entertainment as your fellow community members present fast-paced five-minute presentations on their ideas, hobbies, travels, interests, passions and curiosities. Ignite begins at 7 p.m. in the ballroom at The Temple (formerly Upstairs at Precedence), 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Beverage service will be available.
Topics will include: the world in your backyard, what is a stem cell, remarkable women in Colorado history, two monks walking down the road, giving back, redefining greatness, hiking the Haute Route, and more.
Ignite Montrose has been hosting events three or four times a year since 2012 and is part of a worldwide network of more than 350 other Ignite events.
“We are always looking for presenters willing to share their ideas and enthusiasm for their topics,” stated Nancy Zaenger, event organizer.
The next Ignite event will be in late June.
To learn more about Ignite Montrose, view previous Ignite presentations, or find out how to sign up as a speaker, visit https://ignitemontrose.weebly.com/ or check the Ignite Montrose (Colorado) Facebook page.
