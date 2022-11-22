On Nov. 11, a driver ran the red light on South 12th and Townsend Avenue, striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The same weekend, a pickup struck a teenage girl as she crossed 6700 Road. In October, a woman crossing mid-block near the downtown City Market was struck by a passenger car.

All three crashes brought severe injuries to the pedestrians, while the Nov. 11 crash netted the driver a citation for alleged careless driving. The crash on 6700 Road is still being investigated.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?