On Nov. 11, a driver ran the red light on South 12th and Townsend Avenue, striking a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The same weekend, a pickup struck a teenage girl as she crossed 6700 Road. In October, a woman crossing mid-block near the downtown City Market was struck by a passenger car.
All three crashes brought severe injuries to the pedestrians, while the Nov. 11 crash netted the driver a citation for alleged careless driving. The crash on 6700 Road is still being investigated.
Because of these and similar accidents, the Montrose Police Department is urging motorists and pedestrians alike to be more cautious — and along with that, officers are beefing up patrols.
“I think we’ve definitely had some close calls with drivers not yielding to pedestrians. Then we’ve had some very serious traffic crashes where pedestrians have not used crosswalks. I think it’s twofold,” Chief Blaine Hall said.
“I want to be sure everyone is aware of the laws.”
More than 6,500 pedestrians were killed in 2020 and another 55,000 injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Hall wants to keep Montrose’s pedestrian fatality numbers at zero this year.
The MPD is increasing education, but also will be handing out tickets to pedestrians who do not cross at crosswalks and to drivers who either do not yield to pedestrians when they should, or who run red lights and stop signs.
“Obviously, we’re concerned about traffic safety and pedestrian safety,” Montrose Police Cmdr. Tim Cox said.
“We’ve been making a big push for extra traffic enforcement and social media pushes for awareness when driving. We’re also encouraging the community to call in and report unsafe drivers.”
The Colorado State Patrol plans to assist the police in increasing patrols, Capt. James Saunders of the local 5C Troop Office said. “That (safety) is a concern to all of us,” he said.
Among basic tips, the MPD reminds drivers and pedestrians:
• Stay vigilant and aware.
• Wherever possible walk on the sidewalk. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and stay as far away from vehicles as possible.
• Stay in well-lit areas if possible, after dusk carry a flashlight and wear reflective gear. (Saunders also suggests bicycle riders wear reflective clothing if traveling at night, and to have a light on the bike.)
• Never assume drivers have seen you. Wait for them to stop before crossing, even at designated crossing zones.
• Cross at designated crosswalks. Always look twice.
“Obviously, with pedestrians, we want them to wait for the signal to cross,” Saunders said. “Also, it doesn’t hurt to be defensive as a pedestrian. Just because you have the signal doesn’t mean you should walk out blindly. Look and make sure people are aware you’re crossing.”
• Be aware that vehicles reversing, and/or entering and exiting drive ways and alleyways may not have seen you.
• Don’t take chances. Never cross in moving traffic; your life is worth waiting a few minutes and/or walking to a safe crossing area.
• Make sure to teach children pedestrian safety.
Not every intersection is controlled with a traffic signal or crossing signal, but drivers still must yield when pedestrians are in the crosswalk. Saunders reiterated that pedestrians still need to be wary.
“I continue to stress, pedestrians, be defensive and watch before you step into that crosswalk and cross the street,” he said.
Drivers need to put down their phones; their food; their beverages and wait a few seconds before tuning the radio when they are approaching crosswalks. All of these distractions are contributing factors to crashes.
Saunders also reminds the public that it is illegal to be an intoxicated pedestrian in a roadway or on the shoulder.
“All it takes is a little extra attention and everybody can get home safe,” Saunders said.
To report dangerous or distracted driving, call 970-249-9110.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone