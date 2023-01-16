Two Republican Colorado state senators will be representing Montrose County during the 74th General Assembly Session: Cleave Simpson and Perry Will.
The 2022 reapportionment of Senate districts divided Montrose County into two districts, SD5 and SD6.
Simpson, of Alamosa, is in his third year as Senator of SD6. He represents 14 counties in the southwestern part of the state which includes the western portion of Montrose County.
Simpson’s committee assignments in the Senate include: Agriculture & Natural Resources, Transportation & Energy, Finance, Legislative Council and the Capital Development Committee.
Will, of New Castle, is the freshman Senator of SD5. He represents seven counties which includes the eastern portion of Montrose County.
Will was just sworn in through a vacancy committee to fill the position of retired Sen. Bob Rankin of Glenwood Springs. Will was officially sworn in as Senator on Jan. 12. He is a two-term representative of HD57. Will has two committee assignments: Health & Human Services and Business, Labor & Technology. He is also on the Wildfire Matters Interim Committee.
While Montrose County is split between two Senate Districts, its House seat remains intact as House District 58, represented by Republican Marc Catlin.
