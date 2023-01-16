Two Republican Colorado state senators will be representing Montrose County during the 74th General Assembly Session: Cleave Simpson and Perry Will.

The 2022 reapportionment of Senate districts divided Montrose County into two districts, SD5 and SD6.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?