Sportsman’s Warehouse is now open in Montrose, it’s future looking “bright,” manager Char Miller said Thursday.
“We are very excited to be able to serve this community with our new location,” said Miller, whose 21 years working with the brand began in Grand Junction.
“The turnout has been phenomenal; the community is loving it. Everyone that we’ve talked to is so happy that we’re here.”
The store has been open about a week in the River Landing shopping center; official grand opening celebrations were Wednesday, at which the first 200 customers received a hat and gift card, plus were eligible to enter a sweepstakes for gear.
Montrose was a good fit for Sportsman’s Warehouse, Miller said.
“It’s all about the marketing, so we track ZIP codes through all of our other locations, cross-country. And basically, if we get enough customers in one of the other locations that type in the ZIP code for Montrose, then that’s kind of how we decide where we’re going to put the next store,” she said.
Sportsman’s is anticipating a good future as part of Montrose. “It definitely looks bright, just growing and being a part of the community, helping out wherever we can,” Miller said.
Information provided by Gunnison Clamp, special to the Montrose Daily Press.
