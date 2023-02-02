Sportspersons from across Colorado are invited to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southwest Region caucus meeting with Regional Manager Cory Chick and staff to hear updates regarding angling, hunting and other topics within the region.

The meeting will be conducted both in-person and virtually from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Those who want to attend are welcome to the Eolus Room at the Durango Community Recreation Center, located at 2700 Main Ave. in Durango.



