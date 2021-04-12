Spring operations begin at Curecanti and Black Canyon

The National Park Service is preparing the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area for the upcoming season.
This year, visitors should be aware of highway construction between Curecanti and the Black Canyon, as well as the reconstruction of the Elk Creek Visitor Center. Weather permitting, South Rim Drive in the Black Canyon is expected to open April 16.
• Curecanti:
Boat ramps and inspection stations will open in what looks like a more normal pattern this year. The first Friday after ice off a ramp will open, either Elk Creek or Lake Fork. Others will follow as conditions and staffing permit.
The Elk Creek Visitor Center is under construction, so look for staff at the temporary trailer in the parking lot. Hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, expanding to 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily on May 1. Restrooms are available in the campground and marina. There will no longer be overnight parking in the parking lot.
Although the park is not offering the Morrow Point Boat Tour this year due to construction of new docks and road delay concerns, watch for evening programs in the Elk Creek Campground beginning around Memorial Day.
Campground reservations will be available through recreation.gov beginning May 21. Reservations are HIGHLY recommended as camping is becoming more popular.
Please be aware of road work on US Highway 50 between Curecanti (Gunnison) and Black Canyon (Montrose). For schedules of road closures see us50info.com
• Black Canyon:
The South Rim Drive is planned to open April 16 pending any weather disruptions. North Rim will open as soon as roads are dry and spring preparations are complete. South Rim Campground Reservations begin May 23 and can be made at recreation.gov.
Beginning May 1 Black Canyon entrance passes will be available on recreation.gov. Purchase of passes online will enable faster processing through the entrance station and give you more time to enjoy the park. Campground reservations are also strongly suggested as they are filling up fast.
The South Rim Visitor Center is currently open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily with hours expanding to 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. beginning April 25. Summer hours are scheduled for 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily beginning May 28. Ranger guided programs, including talks, guided walks, and amphitheater programs will begin Memorial Day weekend.
Free reservations are required for ranger programs while we have COVID-19 restrictions. Make them by calling 970-249-1914, extension 423 no more than one week in advance or make them in person at the South Rim Visitor Center.
Visitors are reminded that masks are required in federal facilities like the visitor centers and wherever they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance between them and others not from their household you and others not of your household. Please help us protect our staff from COVID. We talk to hundreds of people every day and appreciate your cooperation with our safety protocols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.