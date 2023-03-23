The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be hosting its annual Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management combined stakeholder meeting Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, with an option for virtual attendance via Zoom.



