Square Deal show and sale returns to arts center

What can your friends and neighbors do with an 8x8 canvas? Come to the Montrose Center for the Arts and find out. The Square Deal show and sale are back this year; bidding closes July 1. (Submitted photo)
Square Deal is back! Montrose Center for the Arts’ popular local art exhibit and fundraiser returns for a third year,
Montrose Center for the Arts distributed 56 free 8x8 canvases to anyone over 16, and asked them to create a piece of art. All types of media are represented, including paintings, collages, photos and even a beautiful felted piece. All artwork will be part of a silent auction available to bid on during the month of June. Bidding will end on July 1 at the MCA’s First Friday reception from 4 - 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit MCA, as this is one of its major fundraisers.
MCA also has a brand-new exhibit in the Aspen Room. It’s a members’ show titled “Shadows and the Blues” and will hang for the month of June. In July a different member exhibit will be showing, so check out members’ new artwork each month.
Join the MCA for the First Friday reception from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, 11 S. Park Ave.
