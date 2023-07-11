The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Williams Construction began work on Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia on July 10.
The project is not related to the permanent repairs to road and culvert damage that took place on CO 133 in May and July.
The highway is open and will continue to be open during work on this project. Work will take place from mile points 24.55 to 25.77. The project consists of slope stabilization using a soil nail wall to improve the integrity of the slope and function of the roadway as well as culvert replacement.
The soil nail walls will be constructed at four sites along the corridor. The roadway will have to be repaired after the construction of the soil nail wall is complete.
The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2023.
The slope stabilization project will significantly improve the safety and functionality of the highway. The work being done ensures motorists can move safely and reliably through this section of the roadway for years to come by making it more stable and reducing the erosion potential.
Traffic impacts include:
• Working times will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Within the work zone there will be short delays with alternating single lane traffic as well as shoulder closures.
• Speeds reduced to 40 mph.
• Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.
• Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.
For additional information about this project:
• Call the project information line at 970-251-0645
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone