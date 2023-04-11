From the heyday of the drive-in theater, to getting their nostalgia fix, generations have piled into the family car and headed down to the Star Drive-In to watch the movies.

Proprietor Pam Friend has watched the generations, ever since her parents opened the Star 74 years ago, to this past weekend, when the screen again lit up to usher in the spring and summer season.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?