Vehicles line Miami Road and wrap around the intersection of Fifth Street (out of frame) as they wait to carry their passengers into the Star Drive-In the evening of April 7. The Star opened for the season that night, ushering in what many consider the start of spring and summer fun. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)
Jeff Ernstern of Laramie, Wyoming, made the drive to Montrose to catch the double feature at the Star Drive-In for opening weekend. He stands with Pam Friend, drive-in owner. (Joseph Harold/Special to the MDP)
From the heyday of the drive-in theater, to getting their nostalgia fix, generations have piled into the family car and headed down to the Star Drive-In to watch the movies.
Proprietor Pam Friend has watched the generations, ever since her parents opened the Star 74 years ago, to this past weekend, when the screen again lit up to usher in the spring and summer season.
“I couldn’t believe the turnout. It was immense,” Friend said after opening weekend packed the place for three nights. “We’re giving them nostalgia, nostalgia, nostalgia. That’s the big thing. They enjoy coming out here because of that. If it works, don’ t fix it.”
George and Elizabeth DeVries opened the Star seven decades ago and it still operates largely as it was first constructed, with features including a 1950 marquee, a ticket booth, projection area and concessions stand.
A big change hit about a decade ago, when the movie industry stopped creating reel-to-reel film, forcing the Star to switch to a digital projection system.
The food sold at concessions remains a big draw. Friend still hand-cuts all the potatoes for the fresh-made fries sold there and she still employs locals, as the family has for generations. For this season, she had so many qualified applications that it was hard to choose, she said.
The Star, which landed on the Montrose County historic register in 2021, retains its charm and appeal. It’s also one of just seven remaining drive-ins in the state and the oldest one to be operated by the same family. (The next closest one is about 20 miles down the road, the Tru Vu in Delta.) The Star continues to play host to special nights benefiting various organizations, as well pairing events with those of classic car clubs.
And of course, the movies.
“I think it’s the idea of bringing families back together. What better place to load the kids in the car and spend the evening together,” Friend said. “I do it because I like to see the families.”
This weekend featured Super Mario Brothers and Woody Harrelson in Champions.
The appeal of Super Mario Brothers, coupled with Easter weekend and some nice weather for a change probably drove attendance to the higher side, Friend said. Super Mario Brothers has wide appeal, and it was plain to her that her customers enjoyed it, she also said. “Kids were laughing. It was a good time,” she said.
“It was a great weekend. People were extremely nice. It really did my heart good to see people still want to go to movies,” Friend added. “It was a weekend to remember.”
The Star is open weekends until Memorial Day, when it will be open nightly until September. You can find the drive-in at 600 Miami Road in Montrose. Tickets are $8.50 per person 12 and older ($6.50 for those 60 and older and free for kids 11 and younger). Movies start at dusk, with the box office opening 45 minutes prior.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
