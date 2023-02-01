Attorney General Phil Weiser has appointed Shannon Wells Stevenson as solicitor general, and Nathan Blake as deputy attorney general of the Consumer Protection Section in the Colorado Department of Law.
Stevenson is a partner and seasoned trial and appellate attorney at the law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs. She has briefed and argued more than 70 cases on a variety of issues before state and federal appellate courts throughout the Rocky Mountain West.
She has served on the Board of Directors for the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, on the Colorado Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission, and she is a member of the Colorado Judicial Institute Board, the Law Alumni Advisory Board for Duke Law School, and the Colorado Women’s Bar Foundation.
Stevenson clerked for Judge David M. Ebel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. She earned her B.A. and J.D. at Duke University.
Stevenson’s appointment will be effective April 3.
“I have known Shannon for over 20 years and have great respect for her appellate skills, legal acumen, and emotional intelligence. She will continue a tradition of excellence as our solicitor general and serve the people of Colorado very effectively. We are excited to have her on our team,” said Weiser.
Blake recently served as the chief deputy attorney general in the office of the Iowa attorney general, where he was responsible for administration and operations.
Additionally, he advised former Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on legal and public policy issues, and he played a key leadership role in high-profile, bipartisan multistate antitrust and consumer protection enforcement matters.
Prior to his work in the Iowa attorney general’s office, Blake served as a special assistant to the Undersecretary of Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and was an associate in the law firm Belin McCormick in Des Moines. He earned a B.A in International Studies at Union College in Nebraska, an M.A.R. in Ethics at Yale Divinity School, and a J.D. at Yale Law School.
Blake’s appointment will be effective Feb. 6.
“Nathan Blake is respected nationally for his consumer protection expertise, his problem-solving skills, and his leadership in the AG world,” Weiser said. “We are very fortunate to bring him to Colorado, where he will ensure we continue to lead on consumer protection issues, expand the work of that section, and serve the people of Colorado effectively.”
Eric Olson, who has served as solicitor general since January 2019, will return to trial practice this spring.
During his tenure as solicitor general, Olson advised the attorney general on legal strategy on appellate and multistate litigation. He also led complex, high-profile initiatives such as the review of Catholic clergy sexual abuse of children in Colorado, and the pattern and practice investigation of the Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue.
In addition, Olson argued two cases at the U.S. Supreme Court and successfully defended the constitutionality of the state’s large-capacity magazine limitation law before the Colorado Supreme Court.
Steve Kaufmann, the current deputy attorney general of the Consumer Protection Section, will take on a new role in the department leading high-profile antitrust and consumer protection investigations and litigation.
During his leadership of the Consumer Protection Section, Kaufmann oversaw the department’s work addressing fake and deceptive fees, and the passage of a law banning deceptive autorenewals.
He also oversaw the department’s work holding accountable those responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic, protecting student loan borrowers, and addressing illegal practices in consumer finance, including with Guaranteed Automobile Protection. Kaufmann also led antitrust work, including spearheading the case against Google’s monopolization in search and search advertising.
“Eric Olson and Steve Kaufmann are both outstanding lawyers, valued colleagues, and dedicated public servants. Eric leaves a legacy of outstanding legal work and collaboration at our department,” Weiser said.
“I am delighted that we are keeping Steve in a role where he can help lead and manage critical litigation, enabling his sharp legal skills and tremendous litigation expertise to serve the people of Colorado.”
