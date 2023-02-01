Attorney General Phil Weiser has appointed Shannon Wells Stevenson as solicitor general, and Nathan Blake as deputy attorney general of the Consumer Protection Section in the Colorado Department of Law.

Stevenson is a partner and seasoned trial and appellate attorney at the law firm Davis Graham & Stubbs. She has briefed and argued more than 70 cases on a variety of issues before state and federal appellate courts throughout the Rocky Mountain West.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?