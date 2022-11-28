The Colorado Department of Agriculture has hired Mickey Davis to lead the new Community Food Access Program in CDA’s Markets Division.

In her position, she will oversee the creation of the new program that aims to improve availability and affordability of healthy food in communities across Colorado that struggle with food access.  



